EFCC is not an extra-ministerial department

By Chris Chijioke O.

For the avoidance of doubt, and without fear of contradictions, I posit that the EFCC as constituted is NOT an EXTRA MINISTERIAL DEPARTMENT, therefore any attempt to classify it under s. 177 is dubious.

EFCC is an INDEPENDENT body created by statute. It is headed by a Chairman. It is so independent that not even the IGP or AGF can dictate to it. Extra ministerial departments do not have such sweeping powers and autonomy that the EFCC has.

If the EFCC as a Commission had been in existence prior to 1999, it would have been brought under 153(1) and s 154 which is where it rightly belong.

That is where other Commissions belong and that is where, EFCC and any matter appertaining to it, ought to be referenced. Note that like all the Commissions, EFCC is headed by a CHAIRMAN

Section 154 (1) Provides thus

Except in the case of Ex officio members…, the CHAIRMAN and members of any of the bodies so established shall,..be appointed by the President and the appointment SHALL BE SUBJECT TO CONFIRMATION BY THE SENATE. ”

The Section subsequently stated those appointments which do not require Senate confirmation.

Having screened and cleared members of the EFCC Board, why will anyone argue that the CHAIRMAN does not require Senate confirmation or that by initially seeking such confirmation, the presidency acted per incuriam?

I think either the presidency or the Senate should refer this matter to the Supreme Court quickly so we all can have peace. 😨

If the EFCC Is not created by the Constitution or mentioned therein, then the issue has to be resolved by reference to the Act which brought it to Life as a legal entity.

This is my humble submission.