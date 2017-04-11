Edward Onoja Misled Governor Yahaya Bello into Arresting Austin Okai

Facts emerging from government circle in Lokoja have revealed that Edward Onoja, Chief of Staff to governor Bello, planned, paid and executed the trailing and eventual arrest of Austin Okai. He has a motive, according to a former friend who fell out favour with the chief of staff because he dared to criticise the draconian measures the government utilise in running the state. According to this insider, Edward Onoja is hell bent on arresting and prosecuting Mr. Okai because the social media posts of Mr Okai clearly uncover lies of the governor’s popularity carefully cooked and served by Edward Onoja to Yahaya Bello.

Edward Onoja failed to kill the fighting spirit of Mr. Okai after releasing Facebook messenger chats between Mr Onoja and Mr. Okai- his lame attempt to blackmail and eventually silence Okai failed and even blew in Mr. Onoja’s face as Mr Okai became more popular with the people.

He did not leave Austin alone having failed with the blackmail. Edward Onoja is trying his hand with the law against Austin Okai. The allegation of sedition against Mr. Okai is not defensible in law as a criticism of Edward Onoja does not become a criticism of the governor even though Eddy and Bello are political Siamese twins who will swim and sink the kogi political river together. A personal score of the de facto governor of kogi state, Edward Onoja, cannot legally prosecute and jail Austin Okai when the de jure governor, Yahaya Bello, is not directly involved.

The summary and effect of the arrest of Austin Okai is that Edward Onoja has misled governor Yahaya Bello into arresting a popular social media figure thereby drawing the ire of youths across the state.

Yahaya Bello should release Austin Okai and regain his badly battered civil image- an image lost through the incivility and excesses of Edward Onoja.

Edward Onoja statement after Usman Okai Austin was arrested ( “I hope his phone conversations, messages and bank statements does not link his co- collaborators in this act of Sedition. Information and knowledge is everything.”

Edward Onoja, 2017.)