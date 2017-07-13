Ebonyi Govt Seeks Military Intervention In Boundary Issues With Cross River

The Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, has called on the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Burutai to intervene in the boundary issues between Ebonyi and Cross River states which has led to alleged killing and destruction of properties.

Gov. Umahi during the Commissioning of Water Plant Facility in Enugu told the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Burutai that the boundary issues have degenerated to alleged killing of his people and more.

“We have a very disturbing situation over boundaries with Cross River. If you look at Ikwo axis, Abakaliki axis, Izzi axis.

The stories are quite disturbing, Its time to enforce peace in that place. If nothing is done, it has gotten to the point where you can say that there’s a war between Ebonyi State and Cross River states but God forbid”

“It is disheartening to sit and see our people being slaughtered, houses in thousand being burnt”.

He also appealed to Lt Gen Burutai to deeply more soldiers in the state to help in the safety of lives and properties of the people.