Thursday , 13 July 2017
Home / News / Ebonyi Govt Seeks Military Intervention In Boundary Issues With Cross River

Ebonyi Govt Seeks Military Intervention In Boundary Issues With Cross River

July 13, 2017 News 1 Views

The Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, has called on the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Burutai to intervene in the boundary issues between Ebonyi and Cross River states which has led to alleged killing and destruction of properties.

Gov. Umahi during the Commissioning of Water Plant Facility in Enugu told the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Burutai that the boundary issues have degenerated to alleged killing of his people and more.

“We have a very disturbing situation over boundaries with Cross River. If you look at Ikwo axis, Abakaliki axis, Izzi axis.

The stories are quite disturbing, Its time to enforce peace in that place. If nothing is done, it has gotten to the point where you can say that there’s a war between Ebonyi State and Cross River states but God forbid”

“It is disheartening to sit and see our people being slaughtered, houses in thousand being burnt”.

He also appealed to Lt Gen Burutai to deeply more soldiers in the state to help in the safety of lives and properties of the people.

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Tony Blair Pledges To Support Kaduna In Delivering Good Governance

The former British Prime Minister, Mr Tony Blair has pledged to support Kaduna state and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved