DSS Denies Involvement In Maina’s Reinstatement

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied involvement in the reinstatement of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina into the Federal Civil Service.

DSS in a statement on Monday said it is not investigating Maina nor handling any matter connected him and that there was no correspondence between the DSS and the Head of Service with respect to Maina.

“The Department of State Services(DSS) hereby states categorically that it has no hand in the recall or reinstatement of Mr Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina.

“There was no correspondence of any sort between the DSS and the Head of Service with respect to Mr Maina. The DSS is not investigating him nor handling any matter connected to Maina and neither has the DSS ever forwarded any correspondence to Mr President or any arm of government for the recall or reinstatement of Maina,” the statement read.

The service in the statement also explained that Maina is a civil servant and if any disciplinary action needs to be taken against him, it is the responsibility of the Civil service, not the DSS.

“The Service is aware that Mr Maina is a civil servant and any disciplinary action as regards Maina’s official conduct will, therefore, be handled as required by the Civil service rules. So it will, therefore, be absurd for anybody to imply or insinuate that the DSS has a hand in the recall or reinstatement of Maina.”