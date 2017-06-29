Dreaded cult Badoo strikes again, kills three in Ikorodu

The dreaded ritual cult, Badoo, yesterday struck again, attacking a family of five at Olopomeji, Odogunyan area of Ikorodu in Lagos State, and killing three persons.Two children between the ages of two and four are presently in critical conditions at the Ikorodu General Hospital after the suspected Badoo attacker left them for dead at around 3a.m. on Wednesday.

Following the attack on four houses in the area, many residents of the community thronged the palace of Ayangbure of Ikorodu, Oba Adewale Shotobi, to protest against the continued killings.

The raided compounds are Numbers 9, 10, 11 and 12, Aliyu Adesanya Street, Olopomeji bus stop, but the fatality was recorded at No. 9 where the family of one David Ikehi was brutally attacked.

According to eyewitnesses, the Ikehis, who lived in a rented apartment, were last seen on Tuesday night but at about 4a.m., a neighbour identified as ‘Baba Chukwuemeka’ of No 10, raised the alarm that he escaped being struck with a grinding stone by an unknown person who accessed his building through the window.

The man, who escaped death by the whiskers, claimed the assailant was armed with a grinding stone and accessed his apartment through one of the windows, but he was vigilant enough to have dodged the grinding stone and wrestled with his assailant who escaped the scene leaving the grinding stone behind, since he could not overpower his target.

Baba Chukwuemeka’s shout for help caught the attention of other neighbours who rallied round for support. While this was ongoing, another shout was heard from No. 9 and people rushed there only to discover that the door leading to the apartment of Ikehi’s landlord was fastened with copper wire. The sympathisers broke the door to rescue the landlord.

In an attempt to check round the compound, they discovered that the Ikehis were the main victims of the attack. Another eyewitness account said David, his wife, Pricilla, and their son Moses were hacked to death with a grinding stone, while another son, Sunday, was seriously injured with their two-year-old boy still missing.

A bloodstained grinding stone was found in the premises and that was when they suspected that the dreaded cult group had successfully struck at the Ikehis. Apart from house numbers 9 and 10, two other buildings were also attacked, although no casualty was recorded.