Donald J. Trump is sworn in as 45th president of the United States

By Bob Fredericks

Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday — the beginning of a new era in American politics with the new president’s conservative platform set to reshape the nation.

Trump took the oath of office administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts —and then addressed the crowd of hundreds of thousands.

The new president, with President Obama standing by, struck a conciliatory note during his remarks, calling on Americans to unite behind his administration.

“We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people. Together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come. We will face challenges. we will confront hardships, but we w get the job done,” Trump said.

“Every four years we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power, and we are grateful to President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, for their gracious aid throughout this transition. they have been magnificent. Thank you,” he said.

President Trump shakes hands with Vice President Mike Pence.Getty Images

He then reiterated his vow to dramatically change government and the direction of the country.

“Today’s ceremony, however, has very special meaning because today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, DC, and giving it back to you, the people,” he said to applause.

“For too long a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have born the cost. Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed,” trump continued, blaming the political establishment for the malaise.

“Their triumphs have not been your triumphs and while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land. That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you.”

Vice President Mike Pence was sworn in first by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, followed by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir singing a rousing version of “America the Beautiful” accompanied by the US marine Corp Band.

The ceremony under overcast skies in Washington DC was cordial, as Trump in a dark overcoat and his wife Melania, clad in a powder blue cashmere jacket, stood at his side. Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary were in attendance, as were George W. and Laura Bush and Jimmy Carter.

New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan offered a prayer before the swearing-in took place.

“God of our ancestors and lord of mercy, you have made all things. And in your providence have charged us to rule the creatures produced by you, to governing the world in holiness and righteousness, and to render judgment with integrity of heart,” Dolan said.

“Give us wisdom for we are your servants, weak and short-lived, lacking in comprehension of judgment and of laws.”

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer praised the peaceful transfer of power.

“We Americans have always been a forward-looking, problem-solving, optimistic, patriotic and decent people. Whatever our race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, whether we are immigrant or native-born, whether we live with disabilities or do not, in wealth or in poverty, we are all exceptional in our commonly held yet fierce devotion to our country,” he said, as many in the crowd booed and chanted “We want trump” and “Lock her Up,” referring to Hillary Clinton.

“Today we celebrate one of democracy’s core attributes, the peaceful transfer of power. And every day we stand up for core democratic principles enshrined in the constitution. The rule of law. Equal protection for all under law. The freedom of speech, press, religion. The things that make America America.”

Meanwhile, cops used pepper spray to quell violent downtown Washington protests during the inauguration.

New York Post