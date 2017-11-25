Domestic Violence: British High Commissioner Says Men Also Have To Speak Out

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria Mr Paul Arkwright has advised women, as well as men, to speak out against domestic violence.
He said men, just like women are equally being abused and it has become a matter of urgency to bring an end to gender-based violence of any form and stigmatisation.
He made this position known while addressing the issue on Channels Television’s Sunrise on Saturday.
He explained further that while women are victims 90 per cent of the time, men are also vulnerable to various forms of abuse.
“The prevalence of violence in the society is huge; the prevalence of violence against women and girls, in particular, is very worrying – across the world but here in Nigeria it is a particular problem.
“A lot of that is violence within the family, people that they know and I think it is time to speak out, it is time to say: this has to stop and it is really important that men say that as well as women – so this isn’t a women’s issue, this is an issue about society.
“The perpetrators of violence against women and girls are almost by definition men and I think that is something that men need to recognize and stand up and say this has got to stop.”
He, therefore, asked that government at all levels must also act quickly to stop domestic violence in whatever form.
“It is a really important debate – a difficult debate. It cuts across boundaries of culture, ethnic groups. It is a debate that really has to be brought out in the open and discussed properly and then society, the government at all levels has to take action to stop it,” he stressed
