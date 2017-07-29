DIVIDEND OF DEMOCRACY: OSUN WEST SENATOR ELECT FULFILL ONE OF HIS PROMISES.

Osun West Senator elect, Sen. Ademola Adeleke have donated the Mikkano Plant Generator to Meat Sellers Association in Iwo Town, Osun State.

During d electioneering campaign in Osun West Senatorial Bye Election in Iwo Land, the Association of Meat Sellers in Iwo registered their displeasure over the incessant power failure in the market which affect their sales.

At that moment, Otunba Dr. Ademola Adeleke (IMOLE) told them that if they can support his aspiration to be elected as the Senator under his party(PDP), he will purchase and present them a powerful generator that will power the entire market.

Lo and Behold, the entire Odo-Ori market in Iwo agog as the powerful MICHANO generator arrived the market courtesy of Sen. Ademola Adeleke of Peoples’ Democratic Party.

Jubilation and the song of PDP rented the air as the people cannot hide their feelings over the promise kept.