DIVERSIFYING RIVERS STATE ECONOMY  BEYOND OIL AND GAS; Practical Solutions and Prospects.

Remarks by Mrs Tonye Briggs Oniyide, Honourable Commissioner For Culture and Tourism Rivers State at the 2017 Garden City Advancement Award at the Presidential Hotel Port Harcourt,

Saturday 28th October..

“I am happy to be here with you for the second year running at this awards ceremony tagged “Garden City Advancement Awards” where we are gathering to advance the course of development in Port Harcourt, the Garden City of Nigeria through the twin media of discussions and recognitions”.

“I lived my life as a young girl in the town axis of Port Harcourt, I beneffited from an inviting entertainment climate in this city but with every passing day I see that charm disappearing. I see young men and women walking the streets in search of the next meal, I see graduates seeking for jobs that are non-existent and I see creativity minded people seeking a platform for excellence”.

“The Oil industry has sustained the economy of this nation since the 1960s, handed people millions of naira, created skilled and unskilled jobs but has not proven to be the closest link to the passion, lifestyle and habits of our people. That is the reason why we are adrift of our values and potentials today. The People of Nigeria are blessed with a broad-based cultural heritage that can be exploited for the benefit of the country”.

“Our entertainment, tourism, culture and hospitality subsectors are viable alternatives that have potentials to raise the Gross Domestic Product of this country and State.

Happily, the present Administration led by His Excellency, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON, GSSRS has put in place viable structures to facilitate investment in these sectors. His Excellency is also leading discussions that will stimulate growth within our economy and sourcing for foreign direct investment into the State because of his conviction that entertainment and cultural tourism can drive our economic aspirations only if we pay little more attention to the development of the Culture and Tourism sectors in the State. Such development must not be for government alone. Private investments have proven to be the turning point for Lagos State and the Rivers State economy can emulate that”.

“Are you thinking of where our next meal will come from?

*THINK ENTERTAINMENT, THINK HOSPITALITY, THINK TOURISM AND INVEST IN THEM”* .