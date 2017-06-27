DISSOLUTION OF RIVERS EXECUTIVE COUNCIL, SIMPLY ADMINISTRATIVE–Glory Emeh

The recent dissolution of Rivers State Executive Council by Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has been described as a normal administrative exercise designed to revitalise and reposition the administrative machinery of governance for enhanced service delivery.

This was the opinion of the former chief of staff, Rivers State Government House, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh while fielding questions from journalists during the Election Thanksgiving Service in honour of the Majority Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Evans Bipi at St Martin’s Anglican Church, Ogu on Sunday, on Sunday.

Chief Glory Emeh said that Governor Wike is versed in democratic governance, having been in government for some time, and should appreciate when to re-organise the operators for more efficient and effective delivery of his commitment to the people, urging the citizens not to read any extraneous motive to the well thought out decision.

The political strategist and lawyer advised opposition politicians who lack sufficient information and knowledge of the rudiments of administration, to stop intruding in the official freedom of the great leader of the state.

Barr. Emeh maintained that, in the past two years, Governor Wike has instilled a new spirit of times, promoted fresh commitment to the values of efficient performance and installed very dynamic mechanism for close monitoring and control in government business.

The former transport and aviation commissioner under former Governor Peter Odili described Governor Wike as an articulate and coordinated manager of men and resources, and also prescribed solutions to problems within the framework of a more ideological perspective, with the conscious and supremely patriotic commitment to harness scarce resources to accelerate the development of our state.

Chief Emeh called on the people of the state to disregard the baseless negative imputations to the dissolution of the executive council, and continue to give Governor Wike maximum support.