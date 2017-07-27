Dissolution of Anambra State Parallel Executive Committees

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee (NCC) under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON, today, met with the leaders and stakeholders of the PDP in Anambra State. After careful deliberations, the Meeting resolved as follows:

1. The NCC in exercise of its Powers under Section 31, (2)(E) today dissolved all the existing factional Executive Committees of the Party in Anambra State.

2. The NCC will in due course, appoint a Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the PDP in the State pending when it will be auspicious to elect executive committees at all levels.

To this end, all Party Stakeholders (Leaders and other Members) are hereby enjoined to bury all their differences and join hands together in unity towards the Victory of the Party in the forthcoming Gubernatorial Election in Anambra State.

Long live Anambra State! Long live PDP!! Long live Nigeria!!!

Signed:

Prince Dayo Adeyeye

National Publicity Secretary, PDP