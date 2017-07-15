Discrediting everything done by my administration worrisome —Uduaghan

IMMEDIATE past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has described as worrisome the way and manner the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration of the state is discrediting policies he implemented during his tenure.

The former governor also advised the state government against opening up public debate and focus on governance. Uduaghan Uduaguan in a post on his Facebook page, yesterday, while reacting to a post by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Dantes Odogwu, on why the Delta State Government unbundled the EduMarshal Programme, explained that the way his policies were being discredited, gives a picture that he and his executives were complete novice in government. He said: “The way you guys try to discredit everything done during my administration is very worrying. It is as if we were complete novices in my administration. “Strangely, the last administration was a PDP one and many of the people in the current administration were also in that administration when some of these projects and programmes were carried out.” Describing the report as inaccurate and reasons for not incorporating the programme into the state civil service, Uduaghan said: “Many of the issues raised are not correct. I am taking aback by all you have written about the ‘defunct’ EduMarshal Programme. “Whoever compiled that report obviously did not understand the concept of EduMarshal and never bothered to ask questions. We did not incorporate it into the civil or public service structure because it would have been dead on arrival doing so. “The current administration can decide on how to get many out of school children back to school but definitely not by opening up a public debate on a programme it has decided to make defunct. You should have opened up this debate before making it defunct.”