Disable IDPs Receive Food, Non-Food And Psychosocial Services In Yobe

The Health and Development Support Programme in collaboration with the Christian Blind Mission, have provided relief services to vulnerable persons with various disabilities at the Mohammed Gombe farms in Damaturu the Yobe state capital.

Under the scheme, 161 vulnerable persons benefited from food and non-food items while over three hundred individuals also received psychosocial relief services at the trauma center set up at the camp.

Persons with various forms of disabilities as well as pregnant women, orphans, the aged among several others are considered for support under the disable Inclusive Project.

The Project Manager of Disability Inclusive Project Mister Samuel Dakwak of the health and development Support Programme said “in the normal practice of distributing succor to IDPs, most disables are often left out because they are not physically strong enough to struggle for the few items being distributed, hence the intervention by his organization.

Under the present distribution according to him the health and development support programme, has adequately taken care of the disables in the mutually inclusive project.

“We are taking into cognizance the hardships being faced by these disables hence, we target the distribution of food and non-food items to ensure they are also given fair share in the distribution as their able counterparts”.

The Health and Development Support Programme and the Christian blinding mission had during the first phase of distribution provided same services for over 500 IDPs at the self-set IDP camps in Kukareta.

At the Mohammed Gombe farms, 161 IDPs are being considered for provision with the food and non-food items which is designed to alleviate their sufferings.

“In our first phase of distribution at the Kukareta IDP camp, we took care of five hundred IDPS in that distribution while today, 161 persons are benefiting as a measure to cushion their hardships”.

As part of the Special Intervention Scheme, over three hundred IDPs are also being provided with psychosocial relief services at the trauma center set up at the camp.

Dr. Charles Nwoga who is seeing the IDPs at the center said the services has yielded the desired results as many of them who saw the dastard acts of the Boko Haram and attended to at the center are appreciative of our services so far.

“We are receiving good news from our patients that they have actually benefited from our counselling and other medical care”.

“The good news is that there is remarkable progress in their health as they have come to appreciates that they now sleep unlike before when the trauma has been much pronounced and we are hoping to have more patients than we expect” Dr Nwoga said

The Programme Manager of the Christian Blind Mission (CBM) Mister David Sabo appeals to other NGOs to always consider the physically challenged in the society in provision of succor as they are always mutually excluded in most cases.

“I want to call on other NGOs to always consider people with special needs such as the aged, the people with physical challenge, deprived among others in the sharing of this relief materials as this is the only way we can impact in the lives of the less privilege”

With the provision of succour and psychosocial relief services to IDPs at the trauma center in two IDP camps in Damaturu the state capital, the gesture has further given the people with special needs a sense of belonging which other NGOs need to emulate for fairness equity and justice.