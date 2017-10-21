Director commits suicide after wife delivers triplets

Tragedy has struck in the home of a director in the employ of the Kogi State public service, Edward Soje (54), as he committed suicide barely 10 days after his wife was delivered of a set of male triplets.

The couple had been childless in their over 17 years of marriage.

Soje, a director with the Kogi State civil service, reportedly hung himself with rope on a tree in Lokoja, the state capital.

The Nation gathered on Saturday that Soje’s dangling body was discovered on a tree behind the mammy market at the Maigumeri Barracks, housing the Nigeria Army Command Record.

Soje , a Grade Level 16 officer in the Kogi State Teaching Service Commission (TSC) decided to take his life barely 10 days after his wife of 17 years was delivered of a set of male triplets in a private hospital in Abuja.

Soje, who hailed from Ogori town in Ogori-Magongo local government of Kogi, was allegedly being owed 11 months salary arrears as at the time he took his own life.

He reportedly travelled to Abuja, leaving a suicide note for the wife who is said to be a federal civil servant, before committing suicide.

The suicide note read, “Psalm 121:3: God will not suffer your foot to be moved: He that keepeth you will not slumber. Amen. You and the three boys, God Almighty keep you and make you prosperous. Amen. I love you”.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. William Aya said that the dangling body of Soje was found on a tree behind the barracks, around 5.55 pm on October 16.

Aya, an Assistant Superintendent of Poluce (ASP) said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Area D Division received information about the incident from the military intelligence office in the barracks.

He said, “Police moved to the scene and removed the corpse to the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja. Investigation is on-going”.

According to the police, nothing was found on the man to help trace his address and family