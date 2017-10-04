Despite Our Present Challenges, Nigeria Won’t Disintegrate, Says Oyedepo

NIGERIA will not break up in spite of its present challenges, Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide Dr. David Oyedepo said yesterday.
He spoke in a satellite telecast of the church’s prayer session monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.
The cleric led the church in a 30-minute breakfast prayer for the country.
Bishop Oyedepo said it was made known to him through divine revelation in 1979 while praying for the well-being of the country that Nigeria would never disintegrate.
“The good news is that Nigeria will rise again to glory,” he assured.
Bishop Oyedepo led members in prayer for peace and prosperity of the country.
Prayers were made for God to intervene and direct the government to make policies that would be to the benefit of the people and the country.
The cleric said: “Nigeria shall not see war; God will visit eternal silence on every religious bigot being used to cause war; there will be no bloodshed in the country.
“Let Nigeria know peace; make this our independence gift; let every religious manipulator be stopped today.
“We shall not see war in this country again.
“God has given us peace today for the economic and industrial revolution of Nigeria as a great nation.
“No agent of the devil will cause problems for this country
