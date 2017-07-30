DELTANS AND GOV. OKOWA’S STREET CREDIBILITY BY OSSAI OVIE SUCCESS.

To be a good leader is not a day job and never a joking matter. That is why it takes more than academic capabilities to become a good leader. In Nigeria today, we have Governors but we have few governors of inestimable value.

Politics has always been a game of promises and i make bold to say that in full fledged democracies, a politician can only be celebrated if he keeps to his campaign promises. In a country like ours, were leaders make promises during campaigns without fulfilling such promises, it is only those who delivers on their campaign promises that can be celebrated by the people who voted for them.

A lot of our leaders have failed us while some are making us proud. One of the leaders include the Executive Governor of Delta State, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa who has risen beyond the economic challenges to fulfil his electoral promises to the people.

He came into office as Governor with an impeccable personality with a past record of unparraled integrity which has given inspiration and hope to Deltans and Nigerians.

Precisely May 29, 2015, he was sworn in as the 4th Democratically elected Governor of Delta State. He made lot’s of promises to Deltans including Prosperity for All Deltans a slogan which has tried to give practical expression to as a result of the financial position of the state and country which was at best, shaky and at worst, perilous, but being a man who hate blames and complaints, he started well with the invention of remarkable projects spread across the state.

The Governor’s promises to the people and the fulfillment of prosperity for all Deltans was still on course. He quickly switched into action by using the little available resources in making life better and prosperous for the good people of Delta State. Despite recession in our nation, Gov. Okowa never gave up on his promises to the people which has increased his street credibility in Delta State.

In August 2015, Governor Okowa launched the Job and Wealth Creation Scheme with the following programmes viz; Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP), Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), and Production and Processing Support Programme (PPSP).

Today, I am excited to announce that the Okowa led administration has created over a total of 20,000 Jobs across the state.

Also, the Gov Okowa’s led administration has successfully completed over 40 standard roads out of over 90 roads embarked upon in Delta State. The completion of those roads is coming despite the recession and as a result of prudent management of resources, There is no Local government you will visit without Gov Okowa’s developmental footprints.

As promised by Gov Okowa, In order to make farming easier in the state, he has also distributed tractors to 64 Cooperative Societies. Another set of 106 Cooperative Societies got Mellon Shellers while 18 other Cooperative Societies received Outboard Engines and Fishing Gears support packages.

Not only that, he also distributed improved variety of cassava cuttings, fertilizer, and cash to 475 cassava farmers; 100 fishery farmers were given fingerlings, feeds and cash; 100 poultry farmers were supported with 200-day-old chicks each, feeds and cash; 50 poultry layer farmers got 200 layers each, feeds and cash; 50 piggery farmers received 10 growers, feeds and cash; while 40 tomatoes farmers were supported with seedlings, agrochemicals and cash.

Known for keeping promises, Gov Okowa as promised during the electoral campaign rehabilated and completed the three dead technical schools located at Sapele(Delta Central), Ofagbe (Delta South) and Agbor (Delta North) with standard equipments, more also is the renovation of Primary, Secordary Schools. Already the remaining technical colleges at Kwale, Issele-Uku and Otor-Ogor are also wearing new looks as a result of the Okowa revolution in the technical education sector.

Being a medical Doctor, as promised by Gov. Okowa to Deltans upon assumption of office to pursue legislation that will “support and promote Universal Health Insurance Policy for all Deltans.” The inauguration of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission on Wednesday, May 4, 2016, marks the fulfillment of that promise. With the inauguration of the Commission, Delta became the first State in the country to have a mandatory health insurance scheme for the purpose of universal healthcare coverage.

Even more significant to me is that the poor, women and the vulnerable will no longer have to seek recourse to money lenders to pay for health services, leading to further impoverishment.

There is no Local Goverment I have followed the governor to visit that we will not see the People with placards with various inscriptions of praises and commendations to the governor over what they described as ONGOING MAGIC CELEBRATION and with the saying “GOV OKOWA SECOND TENURE IS UNNEGOTIABLE, OKOWA CARRY GO, WE SAY NO TO OPPOSITION, NO MORE OPPOSITION IN UDU, WE ALL SURRENDER OUR VOTES TO GOV OKOWA” the people are always overwhelmed like never before seeing a governor who is determined at transforming every part of the state.

You may be wondering what magic did Gov Okowa used in transforming Delta State, the answer is simple, It’s because he is a manager of men and resources, an experienced leader who knows the pains of the people, a selfless leader who detests and abhors corruption, a man who is not after earthly possessions.

On this note, I am urging Deltans at home and abroad to support this administration in making Delta State a transformed State. We can only do this by sustaining peace in our various communities, irrespective of our party affiliations, our first obligation is to make Delta Great.

OSSAI OVIE SUCCESS IS THE POLITICAL AIDE ON SPECIAL DUTIES