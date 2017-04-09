Defection: APC begs Bindow to rethink threat

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has pleaded with Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Jibrila Bindow and his supporters to restrain themselves on their threat to dump the party.

APC national publicity secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, who spoke to The Guardian on the development, said he was surprised by the threat, noting that the party has put in place measures to address the grievances of supporters across the country.

Reacting to remarks credited to Bindow’s aide, Abdullahi added: “I have not had the opportunity of speaking to the Governor of Adamawa State on this issue. If they have such issue, the best thing to do is to come forth with the complaint to the party rather than threatening to leave.”

However, despite the diplomacy of the party’s spokesman, a high-ranking member who confided in The Guardian blamed the presidency for the crises afflicting the party across the country, even as he absolved the party leadership of blame on issues of appointments and sidelining of genuine supporters of the party from the scheme of things.

“It is the same problem everywhere; everybody is talking of marginalisation, exclusion and lack of consultation. The party is not to blame. The presidency takes all decisions. I am sure you are aware of the El Rufai letter. All that he said says it all.”

Chief of Staff to Governor Bindow, Abdurrahman Abba, had hinted that his principal, alongside his supporters may be forced to dump the APC, alleging that the Federal Government has been appointing persons from the state without consulting the governor.

Abba spoke when APC national delegation led by Senator Abdulkadir Jajere, visited Yola. He said FG has been treating Adamawa like an opposition state, adding: “We are loyal but tell the national secretariat of APC that there is limit to loyalty and that party business is optional. In fact, you have the right to change even your religion. So, tell national we are very loyal.