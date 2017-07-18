DECISIONS REACHED AT THE JUST CONCLUDED PDP NATIONAL MEETING:

1. All Sheriff imposed parallel exco in any state are hereby devolved. All former leaders to take over as it’s supposed to be.

2. NEC decided that in view of all the issues that may not make elective convention possible immediately; NEC invoked the power conferred on her by Section 31 Subsection A of the constitution of the PDP to hold Special none-elective Convention on Aug 12 2017 in Abuja.

3. In view of past events a Disciplinary and Reconciliation Standing Committee shall be constituted.

4. The process towards the constitutional amendment of the party shall commence from the convention.

Jigawa and Benue exco properly constituted by the party are hereby confirmed, meaning Sheriff’s Caretaker Committee in those two states are hereby dissolved.

