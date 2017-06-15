DASUKI TRIAL : Court FG permission for secret trial

A federal high court has granted the federal government it’s application to shield it’s witnesses in the trial of the former national security adviser colonel Sambo Dasuki on allegation of illegal possession of fire arms and money laundering.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed who gave the orders on thursday said the witnesses will only be shielded from the public and not to the lawyers in the case and the defendant.

justice Mohammed explained that the application before his court is different from the one previously dismissed by justice Adeniyi Ademola on 8th April 2016 as protection of witnesses was not sought for.

Therefore granted the order and adjourned to 20th of September for trial to commence.