Danbazzau and Kwankwaso…ethnic malevolent characters

Firstly, let me bring to the attention of those campaigning for Rabiu Kwankwaso for president here in Benue State that they are on a doomed mission.

And here is why…

When the Ile Ife ethnic crises broke out between Hausa/Fulani and Yoruba, Kwankwaso was one of those that also visited and made donations worth millions to his kith and kin, but had only harsh words of condemnation for Yoruba. Why because his Hausa/Fulani kinsmen were at the receiving end.

And now, again, there’s another crises between Fulani herdsmen terrorist and locals on the Mambilla Plateau in Taraba State, with Fulani being at the receiving end again, this time around. And lo and behold Kwankwaso again visited/shows up and donated huge sums of money to his kith and kind.

Next, he had harsh words for the minorities who have been at the receiving end of Fulani criminal acts of ethnic cleansing and savagery . But before leaving the state Kwankwaso also accused the Governor of being the mastermind, instigator and sponsor of the crises!

It must also be placed on record that Kwankwaso has never raised his voice to condemn the criminal enterprise of Fulani herdsmen Terrorist in the Benue Valley, Southern Kaduna, Taraba and the Pateau and in several other parts of the country, and neither has he ever empathize or shown any concern for the victims.

And yet he wants to rule this country.

Well a few people in Benue may vote for him but the majority of our people are going to be told in very clear, and unmisaken terms who Kwankwaso is, his perception of other people like us, and what he represents.

By Nat Apir