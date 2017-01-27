DAKUKU LIED, “WE ARE NOT LEAVING PORT HARCOURT”, SHELL SAYS

Shell Nigeria has flatly denied claims by Mr. Dakuku Peterside that it was relocating its Corporate Headquarters out of Port Harcourt. It made the denial through its spokesperson, Mr. Precious Okolobo.

“I can confirm that SPDC (Shell Petroleum Development Company) is not relocating its headquarters,” Mr. Okolobo said in a text message in a response to inquiries by PREMIUM TIMES.

This clarification comes with additional confirmation that Dr. Dakuku’s characteristic alarmist politics is aimed at distracting Government and detracting from governance in Rivers State rather than adding to it, and therefore, intends to confine Rivers people to perpetual servitude in Nigeria’s hegemonic political and governance structure.

Dakuku who is the immediate past failed Governorship Candidate of the equally failing All Progressives Congress (APC) on account of his serial falsehood is also in court facing defamation charges brought before against him by former Governor Peter Odili, who is claiming N6 billion as damages from Mr. Peterside.

It is also worthy of note that although allegations of Corruption have been severally denied by Mr. Peterside as Director General of NIMASA, his compensatory appointment, which is yet to bring any value to the people of Rivers State, they remain a constant feature in the media by those who claim to have been scammed either in a bid to or in the course of doing business with NIMASA. As usual, Dakuku is expected to deny the allegations.