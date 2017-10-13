Crisis hits NIMASA

Entrance into NIMASA office under lock and key.

Angry NIMASA workers today locked down locked all business activities at the eastern zonal offices which includes, Port-Harcourt, Eket and Onne over non-payment of nine month salary arrears and other allowances.

The workers action was under the aegis of Aeropole security as they reportedly arrived the NIMASA offices early this morning to lock out workers while others were denied access to their offices.

One aggrieved staff told EdokoWilson.com that NIMASA was now owing millions of naira of a particular allowance due them for over a year now.

She claimed the allowance ought to have been paid in June 2016 but NIMASA DG, Hon. Peterside Dakuku has been busy pestering the Salary and Wages Commission, to alter the salary structure of NIMASA.

She added that sadly he was told that the allowance is not illegal as it’s in the organization’s condition of service.

“He was advised to comply with the approved consolidated salary structure. Yet Dakuku refused paying it last year, but later paid 50% after much bickering and completed the payment of the balance 50% this year, claiming he won’t pay same allowance for this year”.

Indications are however that the controversial allowance which is in NIMASA’s condition of service was included in 2017 budget by the same Dakuku.

It was however gathered that it took the intervention of armed policemen under River State Police Command to arrest the situation at the offices from escalating and restore calm with the locked building reopened at 9:30am .

NIMASA board has been quiet over the highandedness of Hon. Peterside Dakuku aside enjoying juicy packages from him and especially his rebranding idea which gulped Billions of naira.

As it were through that purported project, Dakuku spent billions changing just the logo, mission and vision statement of NIMASA with various consultants who did his bidding.