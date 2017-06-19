Court Sentences Police Officer To Death For Murder

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ilorin has sentenced a police officer to death by hanging for allegedly shooting some taxi passengers in Kwara State.

Mr Issa Zakari led the prosecution team while Mr Oluwole Adeyemi stood for the appellant, Olatunji Tajudeen at the court on Monday.

According to the judgement delivered by Justice Moses Bolokoromo Ugo, the appellant was sentenced under the Culpable Homicide Law of Section 229.

The judgement stated that on January 3, 2010, Tajudeen, an officer of a Division Police Station in Ilorin and three others, were on a routine patrol led by one Sunday Balogun, who is the second accused.

“While they were coming from NNPC where they’ve gone to search for fuel, on getting to Jesus College along Asa Dam road, they saw some motorists passing one way heading to Limca Bottling Company. The second accused person and Adams Akeem got down from the patrol team vehicle to caution the drivers.

“The appellant later came down from their van to join his colleagues who were directing the movement of vehicles. He tried to stop a taxi driver who was driving against traffic but to no avail. He therefore corked his gun and pulled the trigger killing two passengers. He also injured another passenger inside the taxi”, part of the judgement read.

The judgement noted further that the leader of the team instructed the second accused to arrest the appellant but he refused to effect the arrest.

“A taxi driver who saw the development went to meet the police officers to help the situation, but he was told ‘leave them, the driver is a stupid man’. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the appellant intentionally shot at the taxi because he was unable to collect bribe from him,” the judgement added.

At the close of trial, the court found the accused person guilty as charged.