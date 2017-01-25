Court sacks Ekiti PDP exco faction loyal to Fayose

Less than a week after he emerged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum Chairman, Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has lost the grip of the party machinery at the state level, leaving his succession plan in jeopardy.

The Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti yesterday sacked the PDP executive loyal to Fayose, which is led by former Commissioner for Information Gboyega Oguntuase and gave a legal recognition to the executive led by Williams Sunday Ajayi.

The Ajayi faction is backed by Senator Buruji Kashamu and is loyal to factional PDP National Chairman Ali Modu Sheriff, which set out the guidelines for the conduct of ward, local government and state congresses at the time the suit was filed.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave an order recognising the executive led by Ajayi as valid and authentic to oversee the business of running the PDP in Ekiti State based on evidence before the court.

The judge also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the Ajayi-led exco, holding that the electoral agency should only deal with Ajayi and his exco as validly constituted in line with the Electoral Act and the PDP constitution.

The court granted Reliefs 2, 3 and 5 in favour of Ajayi and his secretary, Ilesanmi Obe, who are the plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/AD/CS/21/2015.

The defendants are INEC, PDP, Sheriff, Wale Oladipo and Oguntuase.

It held that any averments not controverted by is deemed to be admitted as processes before him was to the effect that Sheriff and Oladipo were national chairman and national secretary respectively since the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants did not oppose or challenge averments in the Originating Summons, the court can admit the averments as true if not challenged.

The court ruled that in as much as Sheriff as the National Chairman and Oladipo as the National Secretary at the time the suit was filed had the backing of the Electoral Act and the PDP constitution to set guidelines for the congresses, the congress conducted by was valid.

The court also held that all documents attached to the Originating Summons remained uncontroverted while the 5th defendant (Oguntuase) filed no counter-affidavit stressing that: “documentary evidence filed in court is more reliable and credible than oral evidence.”

The court held that the 1st defendant (INEC) did not present any document before it on whose authority it supervised the congress held at Adetiloye Hall which produced Oguntuase.

Oguntuase’s counsel, Bimpe Olatemiju, made a spirited effort to arrest the judgment citing an application filed at the Court of Appeal, Ado Ekiti Division, to stay proceedings on an earlier ruling of the court delivered on December 12, 2016 which was rebuffed by Justice Taiwo.

Olatemiju also told informed the court of a letter from a Senior Advocate, Chief Mike Ozekhome, dated January 19, 2017 to the effect that parties in the suit have appeared before the Court of Appeal on January 18 on the