Court Restrains Ekiti Speaker From Swearing-in Obayemi

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti, has restrained the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Kola Oluwawole from swearing–in Mr Toyin Obayemi in place of the occupant of Ado Constituency 1 seat, Hon Musa Arogundade.

The Speaker is to stay action on the matter pending the determination of the appeal filed by the sacked legislator.

According to the ruling prepared by Justice Olanrewaju Belgore, which was delivered by Justice P.O. Elechi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was also restrained from recognizing Obayemi as its candidate for the 2015 House of Assembly poll.

Arogundade had filed a motion for an order staying the execution of the judgment in a case filed by Obayemi which was delivered on July 4, 2016 judgment delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of an Ado Ekiti Federal High Court.

He also filed an injunction restraining the Assembly Speaker from inaugurating Obayemi as the lawmaker representing Ado Constituency 1 pending the determination of the main appeal before the court.

Respondents in the motion at the Appeal Court are Obayemi (1st), Independent National Electoral Commission (2nd), Odunayo Talabi (3rd) and PDP (4th