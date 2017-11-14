Court reserves judgement on Saraki’s appeal.

Tuesday , 14 November 2017
November 14, 2017

Terhemen Abua.
The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Tuesday reserved it’s judgment on the appeal filed by the Federal Government to challenge the acquittal of the Senate President Bukola Saraki, by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.
The three – man panel led by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe -Wilson reserved judgment after parties adopted their appellant’s and respondent’s briefs on Tuesday.
The date of the delivery of the judgment is to be later communicated to the parties.
The Federal Government, the appellant, had on June 22, 2017 filed an 11- ground notice of appeal against the June 14, 2017 judgment of the CCT acquitting Saraki of the 18 charges of false asset declaration and other related offences preferred against him in September 2015.
credit: Punch
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

