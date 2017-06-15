Court remands suspected killer in prison

A Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday, remanded 28-year-old man, Bala Yusuf in prison for allegedly causing death by dangerous driving.

The judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, adjourned the case till June 23 for ruling on his bail.

Yusuf of Dei-dei, Abuja, was docked on one -count charge of causing death by dangerous driving which he denied.

The prosecutor, Umoh Inah, had told the court that the defendant, who drove an unregistered caterpillar vehicle was working on construction site at Gbagalape road, Nyanya, Abuja on May 23 when he committed the offence.

He added that Yusuf drove without care for other road users and as a result, knocked down a motorcyclist, Godswill Osim.

He further said that Osim sustained head injuries and died while receiving treatment at National Hospital, Abuja.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 5, CAP 135 of the High Way Act.