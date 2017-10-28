Court Orders El-Rufai, Police To Pay Audu Maikori N40m

The Federal High Court in Abuja today ordered Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and three others to pay N40 million as damages to the President of Choc City Group, Audu Maikori.

Justice John Tsoho awarded the costs as compensation for what he ruled as Maikori’s unlawful arrest on and detention between February 17 and 18 , and between March 10 and 13, 2017.

The judge was delivering judgement in the fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed by Maikori on May 5, 2017.

Other respondents in Maikori’s suit are the Inspector-General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna state, and the state’s Attorney-General.

Justice Tsoho also directed the respondents to pay the sum of N1,430 to the applicant as the cost of instituting the suit.

He, however, noted that his verdict does not preclude the ongoing trial of Maikori in Kaduna, adding that the police could justifiably arrest suspects for allegedly breaking the law in the cyberspace

It will be recalled that Maikori was arrested on allegations of posting “inciting” tweets alleging the killing of some southern Kaduna students by Fulani herdsmen