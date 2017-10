Federal High Court in Lagos has awarded N2million to Mr Okwuchukwu Obiechina, the brother-in-law of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans.

Giving his ruling on Monday , Justice Mohammed Idris declared that Obiechina’s arrest and detention by the police was unconstitutional.

Mr Obiechina had filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit over his arrest by the police before the court.