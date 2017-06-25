COUNCIL SECRETARY DEBUNKS CLAIMS BY OJUKAYE FLAG-AMACHREE ON ALLEGED COUNCIL DEDUCTIONS BY MRS. AMAECHI

“Concocted stories you put up on facebook Hon. Ojukaye Flag Amachree. Always thinking that you can get away with lies in the name of smartness. Let us critically look at my points here in line with your fallacies on facebook:

1. You probably didn’t remember the monthly N2m deduction in respect of the ESI pet project of Mrs. Judith Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi was captured in our monthly F & GPC minute of meetings of the Asalga Council, of which I was the Secretary to the Council.

2. This is the same Chief E.N Wike who aided us to make you the Chairman of Asalga Council in spite of Rotimi Amaechi’s refusal to accept you as the Council Chairman in 2008, even after our victory at the polls.

3. Is Wike not far better than you are in all ramifications? Viz, You started talks & finished same as Chairman of Council. You made everybody’s struggle your family’s inheritance. How many of your family members did you appoint to hold offices in the Council? How many of your brothers did you award contracts to & paid in full? Of all the Asalga students that the Council gave Scholarship to study abroad, can you mention only one name that is not your nephew, cousin or niece? You that reduced your close friends who joined their finances & effort in the struggle to make you chairman of Council to mere stooges & boys. Is it not you that made approvals of N300,000 only as impress to the secretary to Council monthly & submits N700,000 bill to the Council to divert the surplus of N400,000? Is it not you that pays a Common N70,000 monthly as impress to your Supervisors in Council but approves N400,000 & diverted N330,000 per head of supervisors? Is it not you that could not empower your appointees with even a single contract of N.1 but submitted Company names of your family members to tenders board & conditioned us to award same in favor of the ones you so desired in all the contracts awarded by the Council in your tenure as Chairman of Council?

I have personally called you on phone & advised against your rantings as it relates to politics. I told you to have a rethink of the good things of old when Chief E.N Wike aided you to climb to the top & you sang his praises, but now misbehaving as if this man hasn’t impacted on you in anyway before. I was your very close friend, we did business together & shared in the gains, I am your far senior in age, no matter how you reduced me to, because of your arrogance. In the same way, I have NEVER failed to tell you the truth even as your Council Secretary that you should do your politics with decency & decorum & avoid to castigate people who ever assisted you in one way or other to make you climb to the top.

Rotimi Amaechi, who is the Minister of Transportation presently in Nigeria may be careful to have any useful dealings with you based on your treacherous conduct because he knows how much effort Wike put in the struggle to make you chairman of Council. ( Note- I know you hate people who tell you the truth. I know you may resort to the “pull him Down syndrome”. I also know that you may rush to delete my comments immediately but you have the option of being civil, criticize but constructively & do what is normal instead of this eye- service thing that is put here on facebook. Please, don’t ever delete this comment because if you do, I will copy & paste on my wall for public view. If the birds learn to fly without perching, the hunters too will learn to shoot without missing.

An advise for the wise please.”

Hon. IPALIBO BRAIDE Secretary to Council, Asari Toru LGA under Ojukaye in 2008 & 2011.