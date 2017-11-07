CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO OUR TESTED AND TRUSTED GOVERNOR, HIS EXCELLENCY, BARR. NYESOM EZENWO WIKE (CON & GSSRS)

Tuesday , 7 November 2017
November 7, 2017

Your Excellency Sir, the entire leaders and members of Akiere Khana, a socio-political group and pro-PDP grassroot mobilizers in Khana Local Government Area, join your numerous supporters and admirers, all over the universe, to heartily congratulate you on the occasion of your well deserved recognition for the United Nations Global Human Settlements Contribution Award by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, held at the United Nations Headquarters New York City.
Your Excellency Sir, this award is unarguably in recognition of your contribution to humanity and infrastructural development in Rivers State.
Mr. Project Sir, Akiere Khana is proud of you and we are strongly appealing and praying that you come all out to contest the 2019 Governorship election, in order to continue to serve the people of Rivers State and humanity in this might.
Signed
Peter, Kaananwii Dum
Spokesperson/PRO, Akiere Khana
