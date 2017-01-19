COMMUNIQUE ON AGATU CRISIS CIRCULATED ON SOCIAL MEDIA NOT PRODUCT OF ORTOM/ALMAKURA MEETING

We wish to state that the communique which is being circulated on social media on the herdsmen and farmers’ crisis in Agatu did not emanate from the recent meeting between Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Almakura which recently took place at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

As can be seen on the said communique, its date indicates that the agreement was signed on the 6th of January this year, four days before the meeting between Governor Ortom and Governor Almakura in Makurdi which took place on January 10. Similarly, the venue of the agreement is not specified, contrary to security meetings Governor Ortom and his Nasarawa State counterpart have so far held which venues were clearly stated.

Resolutions contained in the said communique are therefore not products of the meeting in Makurdi between Governor Ortom andGovernor Almakura.

The two Governors have scheduled to visit Agatu this week in continuation of their efforts at ensuring lasting peace and security in the affected areas.

Governor Ortom appreciates all stakeholders who have demonstrated commitment in the prevention of further crisis in parts of the state and assures the people that his administration will explore every lawful means to guarantee peace and security.

Terver Akase

Chief Press Secretary

January 17, 2017.