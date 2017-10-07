COMMISSIONER WADES INTO TAGBO’S DEATH TUSSLE

FOLLOWING the uproar on the death of Tagbo Umpire whose corpse was allegedly dumped by Davido at a General Hospital earlier this week, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgar has reportedly invited Davido and actress Caroline Danjuma for talks.

According to reports, Davido during the meeting provided CCTV footage showing him and the late Tagbo at Shisha room to show that he left before Tagbo’s death and that the deceased wasn’t in his car as claimed by Caroline.

According to information, Linda Ikeji’s blog reached out to Caroline for further comment on Tagbo’s demise and she declined comments, saying it’s now a family issue and she won’t be making any more comments without Tagbo’s family signing off on it.

“I don’t have anything to share with you because I’m not the only one in this picture, there are family members involved, so I can’t just start sharing things with you without the approval of the family members, if there’s an approval, I’ll let you know,” she was reported to have said.

She also didn’t say if there are any burial plans for the late Tagbo