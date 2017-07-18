CONCERNED ORGANIZATIONS FOR PEACE AND EQUITY RIVERS STATE.

The Coalition of Concerned NGOs, CBOs and CSOs, disassociate itself

from the frivolous comments made by Livingstone Wechie, the Director of Integrity Group. We want to state it categorically that he has not only destroyed his career but has also destroyed his purported fight against corruption for obviously lacking the moral and credibility to speak in or involve himself in any public conversation or debate.

He has abused the word ” INTEGRITY”. If you do not known the meaning here is the definition ” Integrity is the Qualifications of being Honest and Having Strong Moral Principles; Moral Uprightness. It is generally a personal choice to hold oneself to consistent moral and ethical standards.”

In Ethics, Integrity is regarded by many people “as the Honesty and Truthfulness or Accuracy of one’s Actions. Integrity can stand in opposition to Hypocrisy”

Judging the Standards of Integrity involves regarding “Internal Consistency as a Virtue, and Suggests that parties holding within themselves apparently Conflicting Values should account for the Discrepancy or Alter their Beliefs”.

One may judge that Livingstone Wechie is a sunken ship who acts against the values, beliefs, and principles they claim to hold.

We urge all NGOS, CBOS. CSOS to always stand by the truth and profess Peace and Equity

in all Human endeavors.

Signed.

Comrade Christian Obi.

President