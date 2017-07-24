Clowns in London

Once again, one cannot help but hail Gov. Ayodele Fayose for his voice against the lame oppressors of the land. Lame they are as they continue to play into the hands of the one they call negative names but who to all intent and purpose has assumed rightly or wrongly, the voice of the opposition. Irrespective of his shortcomings, he has succeeded in turning the Buhari Presidency to a clownish lot or how will the sudden pop up of a picture of PMB sitting at the head of a dinning table with six governors squeezed up together and another of the six oniranus and alainikashes(sorry, can’t interpret) be explained to a rational sane mind as a picture taken to depict the President is not on life support gadgets as claimed by Fayose.

Its only illiterates who don’t know that a single picture is sometimes worth more than a thousand words and as such there warped and corruptly mangled minds fail to realize that the advent of the smart phone has turned all into photographers who have ability to decipher a professional job from an amateur.

At the last count, the Presidency had in its employ, an award winning young and dynamic photographer whose professional capability immediately comes to mind if he was in any way involved in the charade posted.

Back to the Presidency and efforts of deceit, it further gave credence to the boast of Fayose at his son’s convocation ceremony that he has domesticated his family’s educational and medical needs and like he challenged, let any top ranking government official who can boast of same come to the fore to say so. As a man that many love to hate, Fayose has shown that indeed Nigerians are wallowing in the deceit leading to the abyss of nothingness.

Incidentally all the clowns that visited Buhari including the old goat chairing the what is about to become the worst partisan group in history are no strangers to London as they all have their wards in schools there and of course go for their periodic medicals in the land of the oyinbo man. It will not be out of place to state that they have continually short changed the citizens by their uncanny failure to provide the necessary amenities and facilities to make life more meaningful to the citizens and of course this include Father who himself has been promoting stomach infrastructure to the detriment of sustainable economic and wealth creation policies, in his own case, he would rather isolate and deal with individual issues than the collective of the people so he hides behind the facade of criticizing and challenging the FG as a distraction from his inability to deliver.

In justifying Fayose, the dumb heads flew to London on tax payers’ money and took a selfie with a phone device with the subject of their visit sitting afar off and when it was time for group photo by a proper camera, the host was missing.

What type of people are we, what exactly is the problem with our dealers who refuse to let go and allow the people a good life? They wallow in their ability to wade through the collective cowardice of the people to challenge their oppressors due to the prevalent indolence of the intellectuals.

To show the populace that indeed, they matter little in the of things that affect them, they jetted off to London to see their benefactor and to prove a deceitful point to themselves, they propped him up a seat and took the photograph. Will someone please tell these clowns they are trying too hard and failing at trying since they are bereft of all forms of idea on how to progress.

One wonders why a video recording of the dinner was not possible and why just a picture and not a close-up one for that matter.

Barrister Bayo Ayo