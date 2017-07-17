CLO DISSOCIATES ITSELF FROM WECHIE, URGES SECURITY AGENCIES TO INVESTIGATE HIM

The South South Zone of the Civil Liberties Organisation is dismayed by the statements credited to Mr. Livingstone Wechie during a live program “Focus Nigeria” on African Independent Television (AIT) in Abuja today.

While not joining issues with Mr. Wechie on the various wild and scurrilous allegations he bandied about, we wish to state that he was not speaking for the Civil Liberties Organisation. We dissociate CLO from the said statements.

We take exception to the claims by Mr. Wechie, that he was the face of the CLO in the South South. This claim is just a figment of his imagination, as he was merely appointed a Deputy Director on Publicity as a result of his closeness to the mass media (special assistant to the zonal chair), a position from which he has long since removed. The face of CLO in the south south zone, as in other zones remains the Zonal Chairman, while the Zonal Director or Zonal Administrative Secretary, ZAS, takes charge of the administration of the zonal office.

Mr. Wechie admitted in his live appearance that he told lies, on behalf of his Integrity Group and not on behalf of CLO. We therefore urge the relevant agencies to further investigate these lies and do the needful. It is important to state that we stand on the actions and interventions we made in the past as they were made in the interest of the public and the suffering masses.

CLO has remained resolute in its campaign for enthroning good governance, protecting democracy and human rights. All our interventions have fallen under these mandates and we do not owe apologies to any one.

CLO views the antics of Mr. Wechie and his paymasters as infantile and shocking.

Signed

Uchegbu Karl Chinedu

Zonal Chairman

Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO)