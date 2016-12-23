Chosen to Mark 14th Anniversary in Grand Style

The Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries will, beginning from this weekend, celebrate its 14 years of existence in a grand style. The anniversary, which has the theme, ‘Only God Can Do It’, will run from Saturday December 24 to Monday 26 at the Chosen Revival Ground, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway from 8:00am daily.

The three-day power packed interdenominational programme cum retreat, the church’s Public Relation Officer, Pastor Louis Chidi, said, “is designed to return all glory to God in a special way and also to appreciate God for all He has done all the years, and above all commemorate the 14th year of the ministry as it is only God that can do it.

“As we praise and worship God in a grand style during the programme and He comes to inhabit in the praises of His people, the anointing that accompanies His presence will break all yokes,” he said. The programme, he added would produce a spiritual rebirth and positive transformation that will bring about restoration, salvation and Holy Ghost baptism.

All of which, Chidi said, would bring the blessings of God to man. “It shall witness a fulfillment of all God’s good purposes in the life of participants through which they shall experience a total change as evident that God has visited them. We are very sure that God who inspired this programme will bring blessing upon every participant and the nation will resonate again,” he said.

He revealed further that the founder and icon of revival evangelism, Pastor Lazarus Muoka will be ministering during the 3-day event, adding, “There is no doubt that our country is going through harsh political and economic times which has given rise to despondency in the mind of the citizenry.

But despite the insecurity and depression that have pervaded the minds of the people, the country remains united and religious. God therefore inspired this programme to draw our attention to the fact that our individual success and the unity of the country do not lie on our own ability but on the measure of His mercy, for He alone can offer enduring benediction