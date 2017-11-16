Chibok parents to FG, “Tell us the state of our daughters”

Terhemen Abua.

The President Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s sudden silence on the fate and discovery of the remaining Chibok girls still in boko haram captivity have caused parents of schoolgirls to write to the presidency demanding the status of their daughters.

In a letter to the president, the parents lamented that 20 of them have died while waiting for the return of their girls.

The sect released 82 of the girls in May, following a prisoner-swap deal with the Federal Government. Five months later , 21 girls were also freed. Since no information has been heard from the federal government the parents are prompted to lament that “if there is any time we are so much worried about our girls then, it is now, when we don’t seem to hear anything again from any official” .

“When the 21 girls were rescued, we begged to be part of the reunion so we could hear about our missing daughters, but, we were denied that opportunity.

“Again, when the 82 came home, we were so happy knowing very well that we could meet them and hear about our daughters, even if they are dead, so we could bring this to closure, again, we were denied the chance to meet them, till today” , the letter read.

According to the parents, when the APC government promised to secure the release of the remaining girls repeatedly, they thought it won’t be long after the release of the 82 abducted schoolgirls having seen how possible that was.

They lamented that they are hopeless right now and more traumatised than before because, it seems the successes recorded are now considered as closure since no one is paying any attention to their grief.

They are therefore demanding that government talk to them “and tell us exactly why the delays” ,the parents also said they want to know the state of their daughters and when they are coming home.

credit: The Sun.