CATHOLIC CHURCH SENDS REMINDER TO MBAISE PRIESTS

The hierarchy of the Roman Catholic Church has caused a reminder to be addressed to the incardinated priests of the Ahiara Diocese of Mbaise, in Imo State to remind them that the deadline of the 30-day papal ultimatum handed down to them on last June 8th, to address individual apology letters to the pope, for rejecting the bishop, the Most Reverend Dr Peter Okpaleke, who was appointed for the Ahiara Diocese by Pope Benedict XVI since in 2012, had gone half way.

The letter, addressed by the Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, who is also the Apostolic Administrator of Ahiara Diocese, on June 24th, 2017, was titled:

“FOLLOW-UP TO FRATERNAL MESSAGE TO THE DIOCESIAN PRIESTS OF AHIARA DIOCESE”

The letter reads:

Dear Brothers in the Sacred Priesthood,

May the peace and blessings of the Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.

This is a follow-up to my recent message to you dated June 15th, 2017.

1. It is now about midway through the one month period of grace directives, offered by the Pope for all the incardinated priests of Ahiara Diocese to comply with his directives, spelt out in the document now well-known to all. I have been praying fervently for all of you, with special remembrance at my daily Holy Masses, that the Holy Spirit of Truth may guide everyone to take the right decision on this very important matter.

2. For those wondering how to get their letters to the Pope, the following directive from the Cardinal Prefect of Propaganda Fide, in a recent letter to me, is quite clear:

“The letter to the Holy Father may be sent to this Missionary Congregation (i.e. Propaganda Fide) either through Your Eminence (i.e. John Onaiyekan or the Apostolic Nunciature or by the international registered mail service, but, in no case, by email”.

The reference to the registered international mail service has mainly in mind, those writing from outside Nigeria. Please note that email is not accepted. The said letter to me further explains that after the letters have been received in the appropriate office in Rome,

“it will be the task of the Congregation for the Evangelization of the Peoples to submit to the Holy Father the letters sent by the priests personally. Then, to each letter will be given an individual written response in conformity with the instructions of the Supreme Pontiff.”

It is obvious that this is a very serious matter.

3. I am aware that some mischievous publications are making the rounds, querying or even denying the authenticity of the document, carrying the papal verdict. If those behind those ideas are serious and honest, they ought to simply seek confirmation from the usual authentic and official news channels of the Holy See, open to everyone. I urge you all not to allow yourselves to be confused, misled or distracted by such publications. I repeat what I said my last message to you: “there is no more time for playing any games or prevaricating”. The Pope has spoken. His words must be treated with utmost seriousness by anyone who considers himself a Catholic, and more especially a Catholic priest.

Dear Brothers, let us continue our sincere and fervent prayers for one another and for spiritual revival of our diocese. We rrely on the powerful intercession of our Most Holy Mary, Mother of the Church and Patroness of Diocese of Ahiara. May she pray for us, sinners now and at the hour of our death. Amen.

Yours sincerely in Christ

+John Cardinal Onaiyekan

Archbishop of Abuja and Apostolic Administrator of Ahiara.