CAN commends FG on reinstatement of CRS, IRS as separate subjects

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the Federal Government for reversing the controversial merger of the Christian Religious Studies and the Islamic Religious Studies as a subject by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

In a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, CAN President, Rev Samson Ayokunle noted that the merger of the two subjects had been rejected long before the emergence of this government because it was done without the consent of all stakeholders and efforts to reverse the ungodly policy were fruitless until now.

He observed that the reversal shows that Nigeria has a listening and sensitive government that is ready to reverse itself or any unacceptable policy when the need arises

