Calabar Municipal Garden inaugurated ahead of the yuletide.

Terhemen Abua.

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River on Friday inaugurated the ‘Calabar Municipal Garden’ which will serve as the 2017 Calabar Carnival village.

Ayade, who was represented by Inyang Asibong, the State Commissioner for Health, said the village would serve as the venue for funfair and market for Christmas shopping.

“I wish to declare the 2017 Calabar carnival village open to all. The 2017 carnival will be better and bigger.

“We have put in place more convenient facilities in this village that would serve the taste of our expected tourists.

“I wish to assure all those coming in for the carnival of adequate security”, the governor stated.

He maintained that Calabar carnival is the largest street party in Africa stressing that it is time for the world to visit Calabar again for that fun fair.

According to the governor, the carnival has promoted unity and created strong relationships between the state, other states in Nigeria and the international community.

