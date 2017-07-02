Bus crushes Nollywood actress, injures 5 others in Anambra— 2nd July 2017

A Nollywood actress name yet to be ascertained, was yesterday crushed to death while five persons were injured by a commercial vehicle along Onitsha-Awka Expressway by New Parts Market Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

It was gathered that the commercial bus with some passengers lost control and ram into the victims, killing the actress and injuring five others.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Nkiruka Nwode who confirmed the accident said that the injured were rushed to Immaculate Hospital and St. Dominic Hospital Nkpor.

She said that the vehicle had been towed to the Ogidi Police Station while the corpse was deposited at Immaculate Hospital morgue.

The PPRO warned commercial bus drivers and other motorists to drive carefully and always ensure that they put their vehicles in order before putting them on the road.

to avoid any accident

