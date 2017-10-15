Buhari’s Special Adviser, Obono-Obla, In $2, 000 Theft, Threat To Life Allegation

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, has been invited by the police to explain his involvement in the alleged theft of $2, 000, threat to life, battery and illegal use of phones.

In the police invitation with Ref No. 3000/X/FHQ/ABJ/Vol.218/245 dated June 28, 2017 and signed by Umar Mamman Sanda, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (admin) for Deputy Inspector General of police in-charge of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, addressed to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Obono-Obla was requested be at the FCID by 10am at Room 416 to explain his role in the listed offences.

The invitation reads: “Police Invitation: Okoi Obono-Obla Esq

“This office is investigating a case of alleged assault, battery, threat to life, abduction, illegal use of phones and theft of cash valued $2000 (Two Thousand Dollars) in which the name of Okoi Obono-Obla Esq featured prominently.

“In furtherance of Police investigation, you are requested to inform him to see the under signed through the Chief Superintendent of Police Admin, CSP Moh’d Sani Musa, on Thursday 13th July, 2017 by 1000hrs, Room 416, 3rd Floor, Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Area 10 Garki, Abuja.

“While coming, he is required to come together with Mrs. Evbu Igbinedion who is a staff of his office, to enable her respond to some issues against her. On arrival, you may wish to call gsm no…”

Efforts to get the police to speak on the matter failed as all requests to the number on the invitation were not replied to, while the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice was silent on the allegations.

However, a source told THE WHISTLER that the police was directed not to proceed with the matter by the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

Obono-Obla is known to always accuse judges of being corrupt