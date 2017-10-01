Buhari visits Borno

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has made a surprised visit to Maiduguri, Borno State, to felicitate with troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, on the nation’s 57th Independence Anniversary.

Buhari, who according to pictures released from the area by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman to that effect, is at the moment addressing the frontline troops in the restive state.

The president’s visit came a day after the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, led service Chiefs to the state to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day with troops whose morale are already boosted upon the CICs arrival. Vanguard