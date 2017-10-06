Buhari under pressure over $25b NNPC deals, others

President Muhammadu Buhari was under pressure yesterday to get to the bottom of the $25 billion contracts row and other matters at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Minister of State for Petroleum Ibe Kachikwu, in a letter to the President, alleged that NNPC Group Managing Director (GMD) Maikanti Baru

awarded $25b contracts unilaterallyran a ‘bravado management’, sidelining the board and the minister; andmade key appointments without consultations.

The President was scheduled to meet Dr. Kachikwu yesterday, but the meeting was put off. “It is rescheduled for today”, a source told The Nation last night.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI), the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ) and the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) are pushing for Baru’s probe. He is yet to speak on the allegations.

The popular questions being asked on the matter are:

Will Buhari force a review of the $25b contracts?Will the President ask Baru to step down pending an investigation into the allegations?Will the recent reorganisation and appointments made by Baru stand?Who are the officials blocking Kachikwu from seeing Buhari?

NLC President Ayuba Wabba, in an interview, said the issues raised by the minister must be verified.

He said: “The issue is under some investigation and I think there should be an opportunity to interrogate the process and at the end of the day, let us know the veracity and facts of the issue. We have made this issue quite clear and loud that part of our challenge is how we are able to imbibe the process of good governance, transparency and accountability.

“Some of the issues bother on this critical idea of ensuring that there is good governance in place. Our hope is that this issue will be thoroughly investigated and concluded at the end of the day. Let us hear what the issues are as well as the fact of the matter. Once we get the facts, we will then be able to make a conclusion