Friday , 6 October 2017
Home / News / Buhari under pressure over $25b NNPC deals, others

Buhari under pressure over $25b NNPC deals, others

October 6, 2017 News 43 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari was under pressure yesterday to get to the bottom of the $25 billion contracts row and other matters at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Minister of State for Petroleum Ibe Kachikwu, in a letter to the President, alleged that NNPC Group Managing Director (GMD) Maikanti Baru
awarded $25b contracts unilaterallyran a ‘bravado management’, sidelining the board and the minister; andmade key appointments without consultations.
The President was scheduled to meet Dr. Kachikwu yesterday, but the meeting was put off. “It is rescheduled for today”, a source told The Nation last night.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI), the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ) and the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) are pushing for Baru’s probe. He is yet to speak on the allegations.
The popular questions being asked on the matter are:
Will Buhari force a review of the $25b contracts?Will the President ask Baru to step down pending an investigation into the allegations?Will the recent reorganisation and appointments made by Baru stand?Who are the officials blocking Kachikwu from seeing Buhari?
NLC President Ayuba Wabba, in an interview, said the issues raised by the minister must be verified.
He said: “The issue is under some investigation and I think there should be an opportunity to interrogate the process and at the end of the day, let us know the veracity and facts of the issue. We have made this issue quite clear and loud that part of our challenge is how we are able to imbibe the process of good governance, transparency and accountability.
“Some of the issues bother on this critical idea of ensuring that there is good governance in place. Our hope is that this issue will be thoroughly investigated and concluded at the end of the day. Let us hear what the issues are as well as the fact of the matter. Once we get the facts, we will then be able to make a conclusion
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

‘Our daughter’s wedding not done in secret’ — family of IGP’s wife threatens to sue Misau

The family of the wife of Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), has threatened to …

31 comments

  1. Chris Oru
    Chris Oru
    October 6, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Thief buhari and co

    Reply
  2. Omotayo Jegede
    Omotayo Jegede
    October 6, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Mr integrity,stealing nigeria’s money & thinking maybe he will return to aso rock in 2019…you & your destroyer cabal will be punished,ole! ole!! ole!!!

    Reply
  3. Noni Kazal
    Noni Kazal
    October 6, 2017 at 7:30 am

    The greatest thief of our time. May the almighty God distroy you and your entire generation.

    Reply
  4. Samuel O John
    Samuel O John
    October 6, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Oga saint

    Reply
  5. Chinonyelum Desire Atueyinwa
    Chinonyelum Desire Atueyinwa
    October 6, 2017 at 7:41 am

    his gullible followers have all gone deaf and dumb simply because their demigod Mr saint badluck buhari has been exposed.

    Reply
  6. Abdullahi Isa
    Abdullahi Isa
    October 6, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Na your propaganda No any pressure at all Former GMD was not just happy Baru is reporting to the president period and that will not change was he not doing the same too when he was there?

    Reply
  7. Joan Odiachi
    Joan Odiachi
    October 6, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Abdullahi Isa , Do you Know You People are THIEVES , SHAME LESS THIEVES and you Want Nigeria To Stay As One ,
    You’re Bunch of Jokers

    Reply
  8. Danjuma Mohammed Isah
    Danjuma Mohammed Isah
    October 6, 2017 at 7:56 am

    When your sister stole our money why did keep silence mumu people.

    Reply
  9. ThankGod Xtopher Obasi
    ThankGod Xtopher Obasi
    October 6, 2017 at 8:01 am

    One nigeria means poverty, high rate of illiteracy,backwardness and hell fire. Pls do not participate in enslaving the Biafrans through nizooria’s elections in Biafra soil. Thanks all

    Reply
  10. Bello Kabir Abba
    Bello Kabir Abba
    October 6, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Wat pressure? Who pressurize him nobody this’s ur fake news as usual

    Reply
  11. ThankGod Xtopher Obasi
    ThankGod Xtopher Obasi
    October 6, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Do not forget brethrens. Our task must be fulfilled. We did it last 30th May and must complete it now. Thanks all

    Reply
  12. ThankGod Xtopher Obasi
    ThankGod Xtopher Obasi
    October 6, 2017 at 8:02 am

    One Nigeria is fake. Thanks all

    Reply
  13. Isiayanabeokwu Anthony Osemene
    Isiayanabeokwu Anthony Osemene
    October 6, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I said it from day one that the acclaim saint will becomin the best looter.

    Reply
  14. Charles Osuigwe
    Charles Osuigwe
    October 6, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Femi fani said they are looting for next election

    Reply
  15. Daniel Egbu
    Daniel Egbu
    October 6, 2017 at 8:12 am

    A TOTAL CURE WITH HERBAL PRODUCTS
    We offer treatment for acute and chronic diseases and Any stubborn or longtime health issues or
    Ailments .we treat : Staph Aureus, Candidiasis,
    Candida,E.coli ,herpes, yeast infection, cyst, Impotence, Low Sperm Count, Weak Erection, Quick Ejaculation, Lack of stamina, Female Painful Menstruation, Dryness during Intercourse, no Erection, breast Cancer, prostrate, fibroid, diabetes, hbp, and many many more.
    We deliver our products anywhere you are located
    If you interested call or whatsapp Danstoof solutions on 08034124640 , 07034124640

    We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening, H.b.p, Herpes, Hepatitus,Infertility,Cancer, quick ejaculation, lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact or whatsapp . 08034124640 , 07056663481

    GET HERBAL PROTECTS AGAINST INFECTIONS…
    We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Herpes,Hepatitus,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,H.b.p Infertility, Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact. Or whatsapp 08034124640 , 07056663481..

    Reply
  16. Igwe Kris
    Igwe Kris
    October 6, 2017 at 8:14 am

    What do you expect from the Hausa fools? Killing, raping; looting; stealing and telling lies. No fool can stop the Biafran train cos our Children need to be free from quota intelligence. Remember; no referendum, no election!

    Reply
  17. Rabilu Abdullahi Ngw
    Rabilu Abdullahi Ngw
    October 6, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Hahaha…… Nigerians are not fools like you.

    Reply
  18. Nwosu H
    Nwosu H'enry
    October 6, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Muhammadu Buhari is a poison to our democracy and a hurricane to our economy.

    Reply
  19. Okeke Ebuka
    Okeke Ebuka
    October 6, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Buhari is a big thief

    Reply
  20. Honourable Mechie
    Honourable Mechie
    October 6, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Igbos want one Nigeria.

    Reply
  21. Nduka Anosike
    Nduka Anosike
    October 6, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Stark thief nd criminal u call ur president.

    Reply
  22. Nduka Anosike
    Nduka Anosike
    October 6, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Stark thief nd criminal u call ur president.

    Reply
  23. Prince Aliyu Easah
    Prince Aliyu Easah
    October 6, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Is a lie

    Reply
  24. Nicholas Ogar
    Nicholas Ogar
    October 6, 2017 at 8:31 am

    After treating you still want to steal us dry

    Reply
  25. Nduka Anosike
    Nduka Anosike
    October 6, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Stark thief nd criminal u call ur president. An embodimnent of thievery, criminal personified. epitom of 419. Hatespeech himself 2moro u want to stop hatespeach nd thk it’ll work. This is what u get when an illitrate criminal is in power.

    Reply
  26. Daniel Blessing
    Daniel Blessing
    October 6, 2017 at 8:37 am

    🔵☑LOOK INTO UR HEALTH THIS NEW YEAR
    We Have Natural Herbal products that Cures Any long time infections like ,Fibroid, Std,Candidiasis, Staph Aureus, Herpes,, E. Coli, Breast Cancer, Ovarian cyst,,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour, Vagina odour, vagina Tight,
    Hepatitis, H.b.p, Postrate cancer, Infertility, Cancer, quick ejaculation,lowsperm, toilet infection, vagina discharge,Teeth problem, Genital infections ,sores.
    Many more…..e. t.c…….
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located. Danstoof solutions contact ur thru call or whatsapp : 08034124640 , 07056663481,

    PURE HERBAL that heals infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus,Herpes,Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,Hepatitus,H.b.p Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,PROSTATE ,wide vagina, discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact ur thru call or whatsapp :: 08034124640 , 07056663481

    ⏰⏰ TIME IS RUNNING OUT,HEALTH MATTERS.
    We Have Natural Herbal products that Cures Any long time infections like ,Fibroid, Std,
    Candidiasis, Staph Aureus, Herpes,,
    E. Coli, Breast Cancer, Ovarian cyst
    Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,
    Mouth Odour, Vagina odour, vagina Tight,
    Hepatitis, H.b.p, Postrate cancer,
    Infertility, Cancer, quick ejaculation,
    lowsperm, toilet infection, vagina discharge,
    Teeth problem, Genital infections ,sores.
    Many more…..e. t.c…….
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact ur thru call or whatsapp : 08034124640 , 07056663481,

    100% Pure Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus,Herpes,Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,Hepatitus,H.b.p Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,PROSTATE ,wide vagina, discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact ur thru call or whatsapp :: 08034124640 , 07056663481

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved