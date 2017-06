President Muhammad Buhari, who left Nigeria 45 days ago to resume treatment for an undisclosed medical condition believed to be cancer, has developed speech difficulties, presidency sources said today. Previously, Mr. Buhari was also said to be suffering memory lapses. The latest revelation stems from recent attempts to return the President to Nigeria by members of a cabal managing his health and using it to deceive Nigerians.

▪APC’S Sahara Reporters