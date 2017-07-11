Buhari is no longer interested in seeking re-election in 2019, says Oyegun

Monday, July 10 11:19 /

by Yusufu Dauda

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, says that President Muhammadu Buhari needs good health at the moment not re-contesting in 2019. He said that Buhari’s decision to seek for second term will be made known to Nigerians when we get to 2019.

Oyegun said this in an interview he granted to Vanguard when asked on whether Buhari would run for a second term in 2019.

His words, “Why build bridges if there is no river to cross? Why don’t you wait until you come across a river then you build a bridge? With all due respect for what it stands for, what is critical today is that our prayer is our good Lord will restore the president to robust, good health; that is the first thing.

“Thinking ‘will he be president in 2019’ is really not doing any good, his need today is good health; when we get to 2019 is for him to decide if he wants to run or if he doesn’t want to run and to consult the party on his decision; if he wants to run, good, and if he doesn’t want to run, the country isn’t bereft, the party isn’t bereft of capable hands. But the prime thing that he (Buhari) wants isn’t to think of 2019, it is to have his health fully restored and I am sure he will give anything just to have his health restored. Let’s terminate it at that point; when 2019 comes we will deal with the issues that arise.

