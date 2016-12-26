BUHARI IGNORES CHRISTIANS IN SOUTHERN KADUNA

▪FULANI HERDSMEN ARE NOW COMMITTING GENOCIDE

Today, Fulani herdsmen invaded yet another village in Southern Kaduna, killing over 20persons.

Just to rig an election in Rivers State, Buhari deployed 98000 security personnel. Only regular policemen numbered 28000. He sent police dogs, horses, helicopters and 20 gunboats.

But just close to Abuja, where Fulani herdsmen have killed over 500 innocent Southern Kaduna people, Buhari has deployed only 500 POLICEMEN.

YES, BUHARI HAS DEPLOYED ONLY 500 POLICEMEN TO SOUTHERN KADUNA. THE MESSAGE IS CLEAR. FULANI HERDSMEN SHOULD HAVE THEIR WAY.

The other day, Buhari’s political boy, El-Rufai claimed that he has paid Fulani herdsmen to stop the genocide in Southern Kaduna. The next day, the same El-Rufai said killing would continue because Niger Delta militants will dress as Fulani herdsmen to kill Southern Kaduna people.

Scan News calls on Buhari to live up to his constitutional responsibility and act in Kaduna.