Buhari Hosts Former Ghanaian President, Mahama In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, November 2, hosted the former President of Ghana, John Mahama at the State House to a private dinner.

Other dignitaries at the dinner include the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, National Security Adviser to the President, Major General Babagana Monguno and Former Presidential Candidate (NCP) and Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu.