PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES FMR GHANA PRESIDENT MAHAMA 2A&B. L-R; President Muhammadu Buhari and The Former President of Ghana, Mr John Dramani Mahama, during a private dinner at the Residence State House in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE/STATE HOUSE. NOV 2 2017
Buhari Hosts Former Ghanaian President, Mahama In Abuja
November 3, 2017
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, November 2, hosted the former President of Ghana, John Mahama at the State House to a private dinner.
Other dignitaries at the dinner include the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, National Security Adviser to the President, Major General Babagana Monguno and Former Presidential Candidate (NCP) and Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu.
