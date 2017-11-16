BSU CONDOLES AGIR FAMILY

The Management of the Benue State University, Makurdi today condoled the family of Agir in Gboko over the death of their son, Mr. Augustine Tarpav Agir.

Speaking during the visit, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Msugh Moses Kembe described the deceased as a hardworking, dedicated and committed staff whose services will be greatly missed by the University.

Represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Edward Omudu, he urged them to take solace in the fact that God is the giver of life and that their son is resting in peace with the Lord.

He assured the family of the University’s support and prayers towards a successful burial of the deceased.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Simon Iorchor, Cousin to the deceased while receiving the Management, disclosed that, Mr Tarpav left behind a wife, six children and a mother.

He pledged the cooperation of the family with the University management to accord the deceased a befitting burial.

The Vice-Chancellor was accompanied on the condolence visit by the Acting Registrar, Mrs. Catherine T. Bur, the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Dr. Paul Angahar, Deputy Dean, Dr. Ochigudu Ipuele as well as some staff from the Faculty and Dr. Abraham Idoko, ASUU, Welfare Officer, BSU Branch.

Mr. Augustine Tarpav Agir, until his death, was a Lecturer in the Department of Accounting, Faculty of Management Sciences, Benue State University, Makurdi. He was billed to defend his Doctorate degree tomorrow at the Kogi State University, Ayangba before his death on Sunday, November 12, 2017.

The burial is scheduled for Thursday, November 30, 2017 .

Relatedly death has also occurred of Dr Thomas Kerenku, Department of Geography. He died after a brief illness. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.